The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy road through a village was closed off due to falling debris from a viaduct.

The top of Market Street in Milnsbridge was closed off at 6am on Tuesday morning at the viaduct.

Police were redirecting traffic while the road was closed.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6am it was reported that there was debris falling from Milne Viaduct onto Market Street in Milnsbridge.

“Network Rail engineers are on site and are carrying out work to resolve the issue.

“Market Street is currently closed to motorists and a diversionary route is in operation. We’d like to apologise to anyone who has experienced disruption because of this incident and thank them for their patience whilst we work to fix it.”

Trains were still running over the bridge and traffic coped well despite the diversion.

The closure was at the junction of Scar Lane and Market Street and the section of bridge at Lower Gate has had some debris collapse from it.

Bus company First West Yorkshire also diverted services 301 and 302 during the road closure.

The 302 towards Golcar missed out the following bus stops: Aldi 45021915, Merlin Motors 45021916, Huddersfield Carpet Centre 45021912 and Crow Lane Primary School 45024349.

The road reopened at 2pm.