A ministerial visit in Huddersfield about Dewsbury has upset MP Barry Sheerman.

The veteran politician has claimed that he was not notified that Transport Minister Chris Grayling would be in his patch – contrary to the guidelines.

Mr Grayling was photographed with Conservative councillors at Huddersfield Town Hall last week.

The meeting was set up to discuss traffic problems in Flockton – technically in the Dewsbury constituency of Paula Sherriff.

Nevertheless Mr Sheerman is adamant Mr Grayling still should have made his presence clear.

The Examiner understands Miss Sherriff has also complained about not being included.

Mr Sheerman was so annoyed he raised it with the Speaker at the House of Commons on Monday evening, interupting a debate on the state of rail travel to do so.

He said: “Is the Secretary of State aware that I am very disappointed (Mr Grayling) did not inform me he was attending a well-publicised meeting in the centre of Huddersfield in my constituency on Friday?

“He had the opportunity to talk to me and some of my constituents about the deterioration of the east coast line over recent years and the fact that not only the east coast line but the network across the north of England is a very great concern for my constituents who use it to get to work.”

Mr Sheerman also took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Disappointed that Transport minister slipped into Huddersfield without informing local MP's who would have relished opportunity to discuss train services the state of local roads the M62.....@Examiner — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) February 6, 2018

But Mr Grayling told the house that he had contacted Mr Sheerman’s office.

He said: “I did make sure that my office contacted the hon. Gentleman’s office on Friday morning to tell them I was going later in the day to meet Conservative councillors ahead of the council elections – an event that I would not normally invite him to.

“I was particularly struck by how thoughtful the Conservative team in Huddersfield is about the potential transport improvements for that area.

“It was a very valuable set of discussions.”

The Speaker said: “I must say, I think the spirit of the requirement (to notify) is not always honoured.

“It is quite important that a genuinely conscientious effort is made to contact the Member concerned, but, to be fair, the Secretary of State did start by saying, “I informed his office.

“That may or may not be entirely satisfactory, but we will have to leave it there for now, because notwithstanding the hon. Gentleman’s considerable perturbation about what he regards as late notification, other hon. Members are now waiting to ask their questions and will become very perturbed if they do not have the chance to do so.”