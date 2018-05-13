The video will start in 8 Cancel

Park runners came out in numbers to mark the five years since runner Sean Doyle suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest.

Sean, who suffered a massive cardiac arrest ahead of a Huddersfield Park Run in Greenhead Park in 2013, was joined by other heart patients from across the country.

After completing the 5k circuit in 20 minutes and 59 seconds, Sean said he had “crammed a lot in” during the last five years.

“I have done 7,000 miles of running since then,” he said.

“The speed of my recovery was brilliant. After six weeks I was back at work and two weeks after coming out of hospital I was walking 30 miles a week.

“It happened on May 11 and by September I had done a 10k for Kirkwood Hospice.”

Sean, who has campaigned tirelessly for hospital services to remain in Huddersfield, welcomed Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s decision this week to pull the plug on local health chiefs’ plans to demolish HRI and build a new urgent care centre across the road.

But Sean, from Brockholes, said the fight to save HRI and A&E services wasn’t over.

“We know it’s not yet over,” he said. “It’s half-time and there will be more twists and turns.”

Sean was joined on the run by Dr Emma Spencer who was one of several people who helped save Sean’s life on the day he collapsed.

The Holmfirth GP admitted she hadn’t expected Sean to survive.

“He came down the steps and collapsed,” she said. “He had stopped breathing so we started CPR.

"We waited for what seemed quite a long time for the ambulance. Five or six of us were doing CPR. We took it in turns because it is really tiring.”

She added: “Sean is amazing. At the time I didn’t think it was going to be good.

"I was amazed to be able to talk to him on the Monday. He sounded brilliant and had been tagged as a ‘miracle man’.”

Heart patients who joined Sean for the run on Saturday included Rizni Marzook, 46, of Sheffield, who has completed nearly 300 Park Runs and 35 half-marathons since his heart attack in 2010.

Rizni said running had changed his life.

“Running quickly became a passion for me,” he said. “I have completed countless 10ks and 282 park runs in the past seven years.”

Roland Malkin, 54, from Nottingham, who had a cardiac arrest in 2011, said: “Sean is like a brother. I have known him three years and our background is similar.

“I have supported Sean through the local HRI campaign and we chat online and support other people who had had heart issues.”