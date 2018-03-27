Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award winning chef Eric Paxman could be opening an upmarket restaurant in Mirfield library.

Mr Paxman, who owns Eric’s restaurant and Pax Burger in Lindley, has confirmed he is interested in setting up a new venture in the building.

But today (Tuesday) the chef, who already has planning permission for a Pax Burger at the former Yorkshire Building Society in Mirfield , said he could not comment further.

The library has been threatened with closure - and Friends of Mirfield Library are anxiously awaiting the outcome of a proposal for its future.

Darren Smith Developments wants to build a new library and have the current library building signed over to them, to be redeveloped as a restaurant.

The company would build the new two-storey library alongside apartments on the former Lidl site at Station Road.

The plan would see the apartments built in four blocks on three levels with parking on the ground floor.

The new library would be housed in a 2,000sq ft two-storey community centre which would also be available for other activities.

If this idea is approved, Mr Smith is seeking an asset transfer deal to take on historic Eastthorpe Lodge, home to the current library, and redevelop it as an upmarket restaurant.

Mr Smith has previously outlined his plans to Mirfield library group and held informal talks with Kirklees Council.

Jenny Tomlinson, chairman of Friends of Mirfield Library, said nothing would be finalised until July when the council would be making a decision on future funding provision for Mirfield Library.

She said that Mirfield-born actor Sir Patrick Stewart had already confirmed that he would be happy for any new library to be named in his honour.