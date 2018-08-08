Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mirfield man has appeared in court accused of sending a woman unwanted WhatsApp messages.

Paul Blakeley, of Water Royd Lane, pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment.

The offence occurred between April 7 and June 22 this year, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

During this period the 26-year-old is alleged to have sent the victim numerous unwanted messages via email, text, phone calls and the WhatsApp messenger.

He denies any offending as he claims that these were two way conversations between himself and the alleged victim.

His trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on October 26.

In the meantime he has conditional bail not to contact the complainant or go within 100 metres of Market Street in Milnsbridge.