Claims of historic sexual abuse at a religious school in Kirklees dating back to the 1970s are be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Former pupil Peter Murray hopes the case starting on June 11 will draw a line under a seven-year battle with the Verona Fathers, a Catholic missionary religious congregation based in Rome.

Mr Murray, now 59, was a pupil at St Peter Claver College at Roe Head in Mirfield for five years in the 1970s. Whilst there he says he was sexually abused by Michael Riddle, now dead, a married English master who he claims was part of a wider paedophile ring.

Mr Murray is the latest former pupil to come forward with shocking allegations about the school and its staff. Several other cases - including one involving his older brother, Mark - have been settled out of court. Compensation payouts totalled in excess of £100,000.

Liverpool-born Mr Murray describes the past seven years as “absolute hell” and that they have added to the trauma of the abuse he says he suffered from 1972 to 1974 when he was a teenager.

He says the stress of fighting the Verona Fathers left him feeling suicidal and unable to focus on his job as a nurse providing palliative care.

“People ask me how I can still be a practising Catholic,” he said. “But this isn’t a case against Jesus or God. This is man-made. These were men who were liars and evil. My case is against them.”

After the death of his mother in 2011 he went to Rome to put his evidence to the senior fathers. He asked for £10,000 to cover the costs of his ongoing psychiatric treatment, and an apology. At that point he was unaware of other cases involving other former pupils - including his own brother.

The Verona Fathers conducted their own investigation which resulted in Mr Murray receiving a letter.

“It said there had been no complaints of sexual abuse and no history of it at their boarding school in Mirfield,” said Mr Murray. “They said I was deluded but that they were willing to pay for my psychiatric treatment.”

The letter was the spur for Mr Murray to hire a legal team and to go public with his allegations. Only then did he learn that his own brother had also been a victim and had decided to fight his case privately.

He added: “I didn’t want anyone to know what I had been through but the Verona Fathers have pushed for it to go to trial. They have not offered to settle with me. They have decided to fight anyone else that says this. I know of two other cases that are going to trial in the UK.

“I want to put a close to the things that should not have happened at school.

“The court case and the stress from it has become greater than the sexual abuse. I have been pushed to the limit. It’s constant stress, every single day.”