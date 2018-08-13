Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the annual Mirfield Show on Sunday (Aug 19) and the traditional agricultural show has had a design makeover, thanks to digital marketing agency Fishtank.

The company, based at Wheatley Park in Mirfield, was hired to design and build a new website and create eye-catching new marketing material.

As well as creating a new digital platform, Fishtank produced a colourful theme park-style map of the showground attractions.

The interactive website features a countdown clock, integrated social media feeds and online ticketing, and has been designed to give the not-for-profit event a new lease of life.

It’s Mirfield’s big day out and the show first started in 1945 and regularly attracts in excess of 8,000 people.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Fishtank managing director Damien Fisher said: “The Mirfield Show is a must-visit event which has been a staple of the local area for more than 70 years.

“As a local business we were thrilled to employ our creativity and digital expertise to give the brand the recognition that it deserves.

“The website is dynamic and interactive and the supporting materials have been crafted to extend this positioning into its printed marketing materials.

“It is a great honour to be able to contribute to the ongoing success of the show and we look forward to a working with the Mirfield Agricultural Show Society on a long-term basis.”

Former show chairman Karen Bullivant said: “Since the Mirfield Show’s rebirth in 1995, it has grown steadily and annually attracts more than 8,000 visitors.

“We have had a website for quite a number of years, in various guises, but we knew last year that we needed a radical revamp.

“Fishtank has brought the website bang up to date and also led on the wider aspect of our marketing and design needs. Their work has been first class and their friendly and approachable team worked seamlessly with us throughout the whole process.

“We are very proud of our website and marketing material for this year’s show and thanks to the success of this working relationship, Damien is now part of our team of volunteers. I hope he gets as big a buzz as I did with my first show in 1998.”

Fishtank is celebrating 10 years of building brands, digital platforms and digital marketing strategies for global and local brands.