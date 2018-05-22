Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield’s new mayor is a businessman who has set up a community group in the town ... and has ambitious plans to push it even further.

Clr Martin Ibberson, 54, is the founder of MyMirfield – a local community group that supports its businesses, retailers, organisations, events and residents and organises events such as Christmas lights switch on, carols round the tree and the community and business awards.

He has also helped raise funds for two defibrillators in town, local cyclist Jake Womersley , and Mirfield in Bloom – and helped other organisations involved in litter picking, grass cutting and bulb planting.

Clr Ibberson, a Conservative, said: “I am very proud and honoured to be nominated and voted to be the new Mayor of Mirfield. Mirfield is a great town and I plan to serve it well and hope I can help the town continue to grow.”

The good cause he has chosen to support will be outdoor activities centre Little Deer Wood based at Shepley Bridge Marina which provides a wide range of outdoor activities for a wide range of abilities, including disabled people.

One of his main aims is to make Mirfield as plastic-free as possible in terms of single use plastic such as straws, cups, cutlery, bottles and food containers.

And he wants to introduce a new group to push Mirfield forward called Town Team.

He said this will represent all aspects of the town, from businesses to organisations, retailers to the arts, event organisers to council in a non-political way.

Clr Ibberson said: ”It’s not a protest group, campaign group, lobbying group or a group for complaining – it’s a team for practical hands on deliverable ideas. It’s a team to make stuff happen. The first meeting will be held shortly with a view to organising a real, true Christmas Festival.”

Anyone wanting to be part of the new business and community team or can help make Mirfield plastic-free – then let Clr Ibberson know in person or contact him at mnibberson@gmail.com.