Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Illegal tobacco worth thousands of pounds was found in secret compartments at a town centre shop.

Police seized a haul of counterfeit and non-UK cigarettes and tobacco at a raid at the International Express shop in Huddersfield.

The cigs were so well concealed in the John William Street premises that only half were uncovered during the first police visit.

With the help of a specially trained sniffer dog one stash was found behind a false panel at the rear of the premises.

Police returned the day after and found more concealed behind a mirror that could only be moved if a hidden electronic switch was tripped.

A fake air-conditioning unit with a trip switch was also found but it had nothing in it.

The first raid on December 19 last year, returned 316 packets of cigs and 145 pouches of rolling tobacco – between them worth more than £4,400.

The day after returned 37 packs of cigs and 12 pouches of tobacco, worth over £600.

The police bust also found 112 bottles of Smirnoff vodka that could not be proven to be legitimate.

Police licensing officers have told the Examiner that some of the cigs were counterfeit and others were Eastern European that had been smuggled into the country.

They are being sold for just £3.50 for 20 compared to more than £10 for legitimate UK duty paid cigarettes.

News of the raid came out as the business owner, Mohammed Zada, applied for a licence with Kirklees Council.

Mr Zada, of Jade Place, Fartown, said he had bought the premises only a few days before the raids and was unaware of the secret stashes.

But West Yorkshire Police’s licensing officer, Richard Woodhead, said Mr Zada had been linked to the shop for more than a year in a partnership with the previous owner.

And he revealed another man working at the shop had links to the Wisla store that had been raided earlier in 2017.

That shop had 16,280 non-duty paid cigarettes and 11 packs of rolling tobacco in hidden compartments at two places in the premises.

Some £12,000 in cash was found in the shop safe, which was seized by police as potential proceeds of crime.

Referring to Mr Zada, Mr Woodhead, said: “They’ve been very clever in secreting these stashes.

“He has a complete disregard for UK law and the wellbeing of the people of Huddersfield, along with defrauding the UK government.“

It was also revealed that six assaults and three public order offences had been reported at the shop since April 2016, with Mr Zada being arrested on four occasions.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre licensing triangle, the previous owner of International Express, Mohammed Zadeh, had his bid to secure a license to run Ryan’s Newsagents at Kirkgate refused.

Police objected because of his association with the illegal products found at International Express.

Councillors on the Licensing Panel agreed and refused the application.