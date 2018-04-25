The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you're expecting another heatwave this month you're going to be disappointed.

But don't write off summer 2018, says Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

The Salendine Nook-based meteorologist says the unsettled weather we're currently experiencing is likely to persist for the next 10 days.

But if you find shelter from the wind and rain it won't feel too bad, says Paul.

He said: "We've got westerly winds from the Atlantic and a regime of low pressure with sunshine and showers.

"That will continue into the weekend and maybe will last a bit longer.

"It's a case of dodging the showers. Out of them it will feel reasonable.

"But if you're after the heat of last week within the next 10 days you're going to be short-changed."

But there's still a month of spring to go after which there may be some more settled weather.

Long-term forecasts indicate a summer similar to that of last year with warm spells and rain.

Paul said: "We're only in mid to late spring and we've only had one spell of decent weather so it's not fair to write the rest of spring and summer off.

"It could start to settle down in the first full week in May and we might get a few days when things settle."

Paul added: "Indications are of a very similar summer to last year with the occasional bursts of warmth and even hot winds.

"Last summer wasn't a washout but it didn't crack the flags either so there's certainly no need to write off this summer."