A missing man has been found safe and well.

Kirklees CID were appealing for anyone who had seen or has information about 50-year-old Anthony Clyde Secker.

Mr Secker was last seen in the Santander bank in Huddersfield at about 11.20am on Monday.

Police have confirmed he was found this morning in the Grange Moor area and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A police spokesman said: “Members of the public and local partners are thanked for their assistance.”