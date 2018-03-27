Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who went missing late last night (Monday), prompting a search involving a police helicopter , has been found safe and well.

Stephen Paul, 58, went missing at around 6.30pm on Monday when he was seen near to Morrison’s at Waterloo .

Police issued a description of Mr Paul and issued a public appeal for information to help track him down.

A police helicopter and members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team carried out an extensive search of the Waterloo and Fenay Bridge areas on Monday evening.

Today a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police told the Examiner Mr Paul had been found safe.

The spokesman thanked members of the public and media for sharing the police appeals which were posted on social media last night.