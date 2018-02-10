Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing man with gold teeth has been found following a police helicopter search.

Police had been searching for Ravensthorpe man Mohammed Hanif.

Mr Hanif, whom the public were warned not to approach , has been found safe and well, police confirmed today.

The police helicopter was seen hovering over Mirfield and Ravensthorpe for almost an hour from around 11am on Friday morning.

Police said Mr Hanif, who has two gold front teeth, was a 'person of interest'.

But they would not confirm the helicopter was searching for Mr Hanif.

Mr Hanif had last been seen at 8am on Friday.

He is described as an Asian male, 6ft 1in tall, with a bald head, black goatee beard, wearing dark blue jeans and black steel boots.