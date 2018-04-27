Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Committee members at Moldgreen Liberal Club have made history – by appointing its first-ever female steward.

The club, founded in 1872 and based since 1939 at Old Wakefield Road, has never had a woman in charge of things ... until now.

Women weren’t even allowed in the taproom until comparatively recently.

Now the mould has been well and truly broken by 36-year-old mum of two Kate Ginty who has been installed as club steward after almost three years working behind the bar.

Kate, who was brought up in Dalton and attended Rawthorpe High School, gained an NVQ Level 3 in business studies at the National Business College before working in sales for a power tools company in Lockwood.

Outside working hours she was doing shifts behind the bar at the Liberal club and when a vacancy for club steward came up she was encouraged to apply.

Kate said: “I had been working here for nearly three years and I learned everything from the previous steward. I enjoyed it so much I decided to apply. Being in sales and being used to talking to people helped. It meant I was comfortable dealing with people.

“I put in my CV and I was interviewed by the whole committee who asked some difficult questions like ‘what makes you think you are capable of doing the job?’”

Now Kate lives on the premises with daughters Kyra, 17, and 14-year-old Mia.

“They love it,” said Kate. “They’re very proud of mum and they have settled in well.”

Club secretary Barry Ewart said the club had never had a female steward in its 146-year history. Until a few years ago, women weren’t even allowed in the games room.

Commenting on Kate’s appointment, he said: “She was the best person for the job. She’s very efficient and she’s a very personable lady. She gets on with everybody and if anyone steps out of line they soon know about it!”

He said a several people had applied for the job but were deterred by the work involved and the unsocial hours.

Kate was undaunted by being interviewed by the whole committee, he said.

“She came across as the very best person,” he added. “She was very confident in the interview. She was appointed unanimously in a secret ballot.”

In her new role Kate is in charge of four staff. She has Mondays and Tuesday off but the rest of the week is busy making sure everything is shipshape when the club opens for business.

Kate said the club was thriving, adding: “We seem to be getting a lot of new members with people joining every week which is really good.”