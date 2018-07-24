Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young couple told of their terror after a gunman pointed a shotgun at them in Huddersfield and then fired it at a nearby gang of youths.

They were caught up as trouble erupted between two men in a car and a gang of youths in Almondbury Bank.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the incident began as the couple, Sam Renshaw and Amy Bailey, were unloading their car late at night on February 5 this year when a Peugeot 206 reversed and crashed into a wall.

A gang of five youths were nearby and started to flee as soon as they saw the car.

(Image: staff)

Darcy White. 24, of Cromarty Drive, Crosland Moor, is charged with having a firearm with criminal intent which he denies.

Opening the case, prosecutor, Austin Newman, told a jury that they were in fear for their lives.

Mr Newman said it was the Crown’s case that White, who drove the car, and the unknown man who did the shooting “were acting together and were jointly in possession of this shotgun.”

He said the single shot that was fired was in the direction of the youths, not the couple.

“He brought it up and pointed it towards us."

The court heard that the gang must have known their assailants as they started running immediately the car arrived on the scene.

No-one was injured though one youth suffered a cut as he climbed over fence - and that led to police identifying him.

Mr Newman then read out a statement from Mr Renshaw which said he was unloading the car when five young adults walked up the alleyway, aged 18 to 20, wearing tracksuits with their hoods up.

Mr Renshaw said: “It all happened at once. They were running back to the alleyway and that’s when I saw a Peugeot 206 reversing and crashing into the wall.

“I had to move out of the way as they ran past me.

(Image: google)

“I saw a male get out of the front seat of the Peugeot. He was 18 to early 20s. He had his hood up.

“He was holding a single barrelled shotgun, 2ft long and black.

“As he ran towards the five males he saw me and Amy. I was only the length of a car away.

“He brought it up and pointed it towards us. I was full of adrenaline and startled which stopped me from being scared at the time.

“I heard some sort of mumble to me. I told Amy to duck down. He could see that we were not a threat.

“He fired one shot, it sounded like a blank. I could see the barrel ignite.”

Mr Newman then read out a statement from Miss Bailey in which she said she saw a “flash of light” as the gun was fired.

She added: “At the time of the incident I was in genuine fear that he might shoot me or Sam. The whole incident has left me very shaken.”

The trial continues.