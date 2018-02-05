The video will start in 8 Cancel

British workers' wallets are currently being squeezed by rising costs of basic goods and stagnating wages.

More than half (52%) of UK adults say they haven't had a significant pay-rise for more than three years, according to comparison website GoCompare.

And with inflation at 3% and a predicted rise in the cost of living due to Brexit, 40% of Brits are preparing for a tough financial 2018.

But money experts at GoCompare have found a way to award yourself a 'pay-rise' worth up to £1,263.

By changing some of your household habits you can enjoy a recession busting boost to your domestic coffers.

1) Detox your current account

Get the bank statements out - look for direct debits for items you no-longer need, or memberships and donations you've forgotten about. On average, you can save £28.33 per month this way.

Annual saving - £340

2) Switch gas and electricity bills

Pay less for the same gas and electricity by switching providers.

Annual saving - £139

3) Shop-around for car insurance

In 2017 premiums hit record levels, the best deals are typically offered to new customers, so switch to get the same cover, at a better price.

Annual saving - £279

4) Switch your home insurance

Premiums rose in the last year, so shop-around for a better deal.

Annual saving - £71

5) Supermarket sweep

Shopping at a cheaper supermarket can save a packet. On average, those who have switched recently saved over £36 a month.

Annual saving - £434

Grand total - £1,263

Georgie Frost of GoCompare, said: "We've shown that it's possible to make substantial savings on your household expenditure while still enjoying the same products and services.

"A few minutes spent shopping around, you could slash £100s off your insurance and energy bills.

"Similarly, doing your weekly shop at a cheaper supermarket could dramatically reduce your grocery bills over the course of a year - again, paying less for the same things.

"Another profitable exercise is to Spring clean your current account to make sure that you're only paying for the things you want or need.

"Automated payments such as direct debits help make managing our finances easier by ensuring bills are paid on time but, once set up they are all too easy to overlook.

"Regularly reviewing your statements will also help you spot any errors, overpayments or fraudulent activity on your account."