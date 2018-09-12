Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A monkey dust addict has been jailed for six months after grabbing hold of a knife during a nasty assault on his partner.

Joseph Edge was taken to Huddersfield Police Station following the sustained attack on the mum-of-four at her home.

There he subjected a police officer to vile racist abuse, where he compared him to Father Christmas and said he couldn't play the part because he wasn't white enough.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 28-year-old became addicted to the psychoactive substance, which causes paranoia and delusions after being stabbed in his home city of Stoke-on-Trent.

On February 4 police attended the home of Edge's partner in Hyrstlands Road, Batley, after she reported that he had repeatedly attacked her.

The victim said that she had met Edge in November via Facebook but he became increasingly paranoid and controlling of her.

On the day of the assaults he argued with her about the clothing she was wearing as she waited the arrival of the father of her children to pick them up.

He became physically abusive and she gave him £150 and told him to leave, prosecutor Victoria Sims said.

Edge left the house but returned later, smelling of vodka and followed her around the house.

In fear she picked up her mobile phone to call a friend but Edge grabbed it from her and punched it away.

Miss Sims said: “He punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

“She tried to swing a punch back in self-defence but he continued assaulting her, trying to kick her while she was on the floor.

“She managed to ring her friend again but when he realised she was on the phone he slapped her with the back of his hand.

“He left the living room and returned with a knife and the complainant was in significant fear for her safety.”

The victim managed to escape but Edger followed her and apologised. He returned to the house again and kicked at a glass door panel to turn the key and enter.

Once inside he continued the assault on his partner and grabbed her by the hair.

Edge was arrested and taken to Castlegate police station where his violent behaviour continued.

Miss Sims said: “Whilst in the holding area he continued his abuse, making racist remarks towards one of the officers.

“He told him he should learn how to speak English and made remarks about him looking like Father Christmas because of his beard.

“The defendant then said that he couldn't be Father Christmas because he wasn't white and he was dirty.”

Edge also made a comment about curries, urged the PC to go back to his own country and kicked him in the knee.

Magistrates were told that Edge, of Paladin Avenue in Stoke-on-Trent, had a string of convictions to his name including ABH on a previous partner, assaulting police and robbery.

They heard that while in the city he was stabbed several times last October and started using highly addictive Class B drug monkey dust, or MDPV, to cope with his stress and anxiety.

He still uses the drug, which causes volatile and dangerous behaviour among users and is particularly popular in Stoke, and mixes it with alcohol.

His solicitor Emily Price said: “The defendant was the victim of a serious assault and that's left him with some difficulties and he's been struggling with alcohol and drugs.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“He has some mental health difficulties and as a result of that wasn't in a fit state to be in a relationship.

“He was battling his demons and, on this occasion, they won.”

Edge pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage, assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and racially-aggravated harassment of the same officer.

A probation officer said that no community-based penalty could be imposed against Edge that would protect the public.

Magistrates heard that any psychotic episodes suffered by him were purely drink and drug related.

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney told Edge: “I don't think I've heard a more damming report from a probation officer in all the years I've been a magistrates.”

She sentenced him to 25 weeks in custody and made an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his now ex-partner.

Edge will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release plus £200 compensation to the victim and £100 to the police officer.