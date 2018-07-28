Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being reminded there will be no way through Flockton at any time of day from Monday for four weeks.

Barnsley Road – a popular route to the M1 from Huddersfield and North Kirklees – will be fully closed for essential drainage works.

Work will be taking place from 8am to 8pm with manned closures being in place 24 hours a day, including weekends.

Kirklees Council says badly collapsing drains need replacing and it is demanding a homes firm working nearby also completes its underground works at the same time.

The road will be closed between Haigh Lane and Doctor Lane – roughly between the two single lane chicane bottlenecks.

A diversion will be in place directing local traffic past the Black Bull and through Netherton and Horbury Bridge.

A different diversion using only A roads will be offered to HGVs, who cannot navigate the narrow roads.

The closure of the busy road to the motorway is sure to cause disruption and confusion in the area.

Local businesswoman, Joanne Windle, who runs the Sun Inn pub, told the Examiner, that they had been promised that people would still be able to access shops, restaurants and pubs, during the month long closure.

She said council officials had vowed there would be no problem for firms to receive deliveries and businesses would be able to open as usual.

She claimed: “People who are controlling the entry points to Flockton have been told to allow entry to anyone wanting to access businesses within Flockton.

“Coming from Huddersfield, cars will be diverted up Haigh Lane and back down Pinfold Lane and be able to turn left to access homes and businesses.

“Throughout the closure only one side of the road will be closed which is on The Sun Inn side of the road up to our top car park from Haigh Lane.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “Shops and pubs will remain open and there will be escorted access to properties within the closure.

“Bin collections will take place as normal and the 231 bus will operate via Emley between Flockton and Grange Moor.

“The work is essential, and will include repairing the drains under the road, which are badly cracked and starting to collapse.

“The damage is not currently affecting the road surface, but there is a high chance of it getting worse – so it is important that the works start now before it becomes more difficult and takes longer to repair.

“The council is working with Persimmon Homes, who are building homes close by, to make sure they complete all their highway works whilst the road is closed. “This will include gas, communications, site entrance works and drainage works among others.

“The council will also take the opportunity to do other works close by, including work on road sensors that control the traffic lights in the centre of Flockton to make sure they work as well as possible, street lighting improvements and carry out road gully cleaning.

“The council found out about the damage to the drains when they investigated them before work began on the new housing development.

“The council know that closing the road to carry out these repairs will be disruptive, which is why it has been scheduled for the school holidays and has arranged for other works to be done at the same time.”