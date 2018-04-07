Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large blaze has damaged moorland above Marsden.

Several fire crews were sent to tackle the fire which was probably started accidentally by someone throwing a cigarette on the ground.

Around 3sq km of National Trust land was scorched by the blaze which began at 3pm yesterday off Manchester Road, Standedge, near to Redbrook and Brun Clough Reservoirs.

Three engines attended from Slaithwaite, Huddersfield and Dewsbury along with wildfire units and support crews from Holmfirth and Todmorden.

They used blowers, beaters and backpacks. National Trust volunteers also helped the crews.

Slaithwaite Fire Station watch commander Matthew Green said: “We got the call from some passing walkers on the Pennine Way who spotted it. Because of the size of the fire we needed extra resources to back us up.

“It’s not clear how it started but I suspect someone has been walking along the Pennine Way and dropped a cigarette butt on the ground thinking it would be too damp to start a blaze.

“However, it was quite a sunny day so it has taken off and then it has been fanned by strong winds. It took us three hours to get it under control and I would urge anyone as we come into spring and, hopefully warmer and drier weather, to be aware of how easily such fires can be started.”