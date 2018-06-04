Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are to hand back the belongings of a Moors Murder victim 31 years after her body was discovered.

Greater Manchester Police have contacted the solicitor for the family of Pauline Reade to reveal they have her stilettos, broken necklace, metal chain belt, a piece of material from her dress, a safety pin, six buttons, and a press stud.

It is the second shock in six months for her relatives.

In November it was revealed that body parts of Pauline had been kept by police for three decades without her family's knowledge.

Pauline was murdered by notorious killers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley at the age of 16. Her body was discovered 24 years later in 1987 following a search of Saddleworth Moors.

Pauline’s family believed they had finally laid her to rest after a funeral at Gorton Cemetery. But following the death of Ian Brady in May, last year, an audit was carried out and some of her remains were discovered at Leeds University where they had been kept on behalf of GMP.

The body parts held included her jaw bone and hair samples.

Since that discovery, her family had been planning to stage a second funeral to reunite the parts with Pauline’s remains.

But it has not taken place as they wait for GMP to provide the money for the cost of the funeral, which they offered to pay for. Jackie Reade, Pauline’s niece, said: “This is another shock. We had assumed that the necklace and other things had just been lost.

"My nana (Pauline’s mother) asked police for the necklace when she was found but they said they needed to keep it for evidence.

“I think it was gold with a pendant on it. We were not expecting this at all.

“The new funeral we’re are planning has not taken place, so we will reunite the necklace and the other things with Pauline when it does.

“It is upsetting and I know it will bring tears to my eyes when I see the necklace. We just want GMP to get the ball rolling regarding the funeral.”

A spokeswoman for GMP said after Pauline’s body was found, her then next of kin had agreed the necklace and other items should be handed over to police to keep.

Pauline disappeared before Jackie was born, but Jackie was 13 when the body was found and remembers her family’s pain. Each week Jackie went with Pauline’s mum Joan to lay a single rose on her grave.

Jackie, 44, from Manchester, said: “I was devastated when the body parts were returned. It has brought it all back. I was disgusted that part of Pauline could be kept like that, and I don’t understand why these personal things were kept either.”

Pauline’s grave is a family plot and her mother, Joan; father, Amos; and brother, Paul; who all died after her and all lie in the same place.

It means that to bury Pauline’s remains four licences will be required from the Ministry of Justice to move the bodies of all the family members.

Peter Hall, head of civil litigation for Tranters Solicitors of Stockport, who is representing Jackie, said: “There seems no good reason to retain these items for so long, as Hindley and Brady both admitted Pauline’s murder.

“From the outset the family have insisted that Pauline’s shoes and necklace were never returned and likewise I have requested the same from GMP. Why were these retained, where have they been kept and why were they not returned earlier? I have asked GMP but not received a response so far.

“GMP have so far not made good on their promise to pay for the reburial costs which are modest. They have been checking the estimated costs and I am waiting to hear from them. However, it is hoped that very soon, the family can be content that all items relating to Pauline are in their possession and, according to the families wishes, can be placed in Pauline’s grave.

“Only then will the matter be over.”

Pauline was murdered by Brady and Hindley on July 12, 1963. The pair went on to kill another four children aged 10 to 17. Her body was not found until 1987 after a three-month search of Saddleworth Moor. It was discovered just inches below the surface in peat, 250 yards from a main road on July 1.

Last year Martin Bottomley, Head of GMP’s Cold Case Unit said after Pauline’s body parts were discovered: “This is a deeply sensitive matter and understandably it has caused some upset with the family however, we felt contacting them was the right thing to do and we have given them a number of options, all of which GMP will pay for.

“The Moors Murders was one of the most evil acts that happened in this country in the 20th century and although those responsible were brought to justice, we will continue to provide support to the families of the victims in any way that we can.”