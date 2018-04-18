Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scores of apprentices are needed – to help achieve a £1bn transformation of Manchester Airport.

More than a dozen businesses involved in work to improve the airport have signed a pledge to recruit trainees to work on the project – with a target figure of creating 150 apprenticeships in total. So far, 34 apprentices are working on the project.

The apprenticeship commitment follows news that Manchester Airport is holding a special event to encourage jobseekers to apply for more than 600 roles currently available on the site. The event will be held from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, April 26, at Lancashire County Cricket Club’s The Point.

For more jobs near you go to Trinity Mirror's Fish4Jobs website here.

Those wishing to attend can register for an hour’s time slot by visiting www.manchesterairport.co.uk/jobsfair .

As well as roles with Manchester Airport, other employers recruiting include Swissport, Boots, HMSHost, Thomas Cook Airlines and Jet2.com. Jobs available include cabin crew, pilots, retail assistants, security officers, drivers and customer service agents.

Work on the airport scheme will ramp up over the summer with more and more suppliers becoming involved.

A special apprenticeships event has been staged and aimed to ensure that new businesses joining the team are aware of the benefits apprenticeships can bring to their business, their importance on this particular project and to offer support and guidance on how they can recruit apprentices.

Airport chief executive Andrew Cowan said: “As well as producing an airport that our passengers and partners can be proud of, it’s hugely important to us that our transformation programme creates lasting benefits to all of our region.

“As work continues at pace on the scheme, it’s great to see so many of our contractors signing up to our apprenticeship commitment. I look forward to seeing apprentices from a diverse range of backgrounds working on site in the weeks and months ahead.”

Bryan Glass, project director principal contractor Laing O’Rourke, said the company was committed to the project having a lasting legacy in the region by working with its suppliers to ensure they get the support and guidance needed to deliver apprenticeships through their work on their programme.”

The airport transformation programme includes expanding terminal 2 to become the airport’s primary terminal building, Improving terminal 3 to cater for increased demand and more flights, new and enlarged airside transfer facilities, introducing new technology in two new security halls and introducing self-service check-in facilities and about 50 food, drink and retail outlets.