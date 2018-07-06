Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

That painful knee, sore shoulder or aching back could be treated quicker, health chiefs have said.

That’s because evening and weekend physiotherapy appointments are being launched in Huddersfield, starting this week.

The new availability of phsyios comes two months on from people being offered GP appointments after work and on weekends.

Greater Huddersfield CCG says the move has allowed doctors to offer more than 3,000 additional appointments.

Dr Yusuf Shamsee, director of My Health Huddersfield (MHH) Ltd, a federation of local GP practices that has won the contract to offer the appointments, said: “These appointments are not intended to replace the normal physiotherapy service for people with long-term problems but they are suitable for patients who would benefit from physiotherapy to help restore movement and function, after an injury or illness for example.

“In such cases, having a physiotherapy session is often more beneficial than seeing a GP and physiotherapists are able to advise patients on how to deal with their short-term problem, to avoid it becoming a long-term problem.”

Dr Steve Ollerton, local GP and Chair or NHS Greater Huddersfield CCG said: “Patients have been telling us how they feel reassured that there is now improved access to GPs seven days a week and we are pleased that we can now extend that to offer physiotherapy appointments for those who are unable to attend sessions during regular ‘working’ hours.”

There are ‘pre-bookable’ and ‘on-the-day’ physiotherapy appointments which can be accessed through your own GP practice.

Appointment times are between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9.00am to 1.00pm on Saturdays.

The out-of-hours GP appointments have been provided across the primary care ‘hub’ at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and some local GP practices.

Usage of the scheme in its first nine weeks was 89.6%.

A spokesperson said: “This is really positive news because it means that many people are finding these evening and weekend appointments more convenient for them.

“In addition, this will have had the knock-on effect of freeing up more ‘regular’ appointments for people who are able to see a GP during the day on weekdays.”