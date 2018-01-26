Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 homes could be built on the site of the former Spotted Cow pub in Salendine Nook and land next to it.

Plans for 32 homes were submitted in October for the pub site and now a separate application has been revealed for another 21 homes on land at the side.

The plans for the pub site have yet to be approved and if the development goes ahead the derelict building, once a popular landmark, would have to be demolished.

The Spotted Cow has been abandoned for over four years and has been repeatedly hit by arson attacks . Travellers have also set up camp outside.

It is understood that the development, if it goes ahead, will be for affordable housing units.

At the moment the developer has made what is known as a ‘pre-application enquiry’ to Kirklees planners for 21 homes – a precursor to submitting a formal application.

In a letter to ward councillors, Bill Topping, of the Kirklees Council’s planning department, said: “The site is allocated for housing on its Unitary Development Plan, (UDP)” – a planning blueprint for the Kirklees area.

He added: “Also it has the benefit of outline permission for residential use, with the access approved. This was allowed at appeal, after the Huddersfield planning sub-committee refused a previous scheme.

“If a planning application is received on this site it will be a matter to be determined by the Huddersfield sub-committee.”

Local councillor Cahal Burke (Lib Dem, Lindley) said: “There is very little we can do as the site is allocated for housing on the UDP. Additionally it has outline permission for residential use.

“However, the fact remains over the additional pressure the proposal would have on the local facilities and infrastructure.

“Currently, there’s a lack of school places in the area and the local primary schools are full, but this proposal will result in more families moving into the area.

“We need to ensure we have the infrastructure to deal with such developments, recognise the cumulative impact and not look at applications in isolation.”

Plans to build on the site next to the Spotted Cow have been bogged down in arguments with planners going back to July 2014.