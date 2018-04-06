Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail passengers using stations at Marsden and Slaithwaite will face disruption to travel later this month as Network Rail embarks on a major upgrade.

Preparation work ahead of platform extensions at Marsden and Slaithwaite means the line between Leeds and Manchester will be temporarily closed over the weekend of April 21 and 22. Bus replacements will be made available.

Ashton-under-Lyne station, between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, will also close for 16 days from Saturday 14 April to Sunday 29 April to enable workers to remove a signal box, re-signal sections of the railway and remodel the track.

During the work, Northern services will be replaced by buses between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge. TransPennine Express trains will not run between Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street, only Manchester Piccadilly. Trains will continue to run from Stalybridge to Manchester Piccadilly.

Network Rail says the work, part of the Great North Rail Project, is designed to improve line speed to allow for faster journeys. The signalling system will also be renewed.

The disruption will cause changes to services between Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, York and the North East over the 16-day period. Passengers are being encouraged to check and plan their journeys in advance by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk .