The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Administrators are to close the Brighouse branch of Poundworld with the loss of 11 jobs.

The store on King Street is among a further 78 Poundworld stores to close with the loss of hundreds more jobs.

It follows last week’s announcement by administrators at Deloitte that 80 stores – including both outlets in Huddersfield – will shut for good before the end of this month. The branches at New Street and the Piazza Shopping Centre together employ 17 people.

The latest batch of closures also includes ones in Leeds, Doncaster and Hull together employing 38 staff.

(Image: Coventry Telegraph)

Poundworld’s head office in Normanton and warehouse operations are also being axed.

The company fell into administration on June 11 putting more than 5,100 jobs at risk across its 335 stores.

On Tuesday, Deloitte said it was still in talks with interested parties for the potential sale of “part or parts of the remaining business.”

Deloitte has turned down a bid for Poundworld from its founder, Chris Edwards, who was looking to save a raft of stores and safeguard about 3,000 jobs.