The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is braced for further snow with weather experts saying their is a chance it could fall from 10pm Saturday to 11am on Sunday.

The town - and the rest of West Yorkshire - are covered by a yellow ice weather warning until 11am Sunday with a 50-90 per cent chance of snow falling.

Temperatures will be between zero and minus one overnight but will feel more like minus five.

It comes after the town and the rest of the UK were battered by snow storms and 100mph winds as the Beast from the East and Storm Emma hit.

The M62 had to be shut between junction 24 and 20 due to the severe weather with it staying shut for more than a day as 3500 motorists were left stranded. 200 of those had to stay on the motorway overnight.

Hundreds of schools in Kirklees were also shut on Thursday and Friday, public transport was hit and roads were closed.

The weather also resulted in shops running out of bread and milk.

The Met Office says the snow could start at 10pm Saturday and continue falling for 12 hours.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Their yellow warning says: "Icy stretches will continue to be likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths during the rest of Saturday onwards into Sunday.

"As a result, driving conditions may become difficult and there is an increased chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

Experts at the Weather Channel say the snow is likely between midnight and 11am on Sunday.

Here is your hour-by-hour guide: