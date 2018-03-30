Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spring has been put on hold for Huddersfield – with weather experts sounding a yellow warning for snow on Easter Monday.

Following a wet and windy Easter Sunday, snow is forecast to fall from the early hours of Monday morning.

The Met Office says there is a 50% chance of snow by 4am on Monday morning rising to 90% by mid morning and throughout the rest of the day.

Temperatures of 1˚C (33.8˚F) will feel more like minus 4˚C (24.8˚F) in a bitter easterly wind.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The yellow warning covering parts of North and West Yorkshire, the Midlands, Wales and Scotland.

The Met Office said there was a chance of heavy snow in some parts, especially on high ground, adding: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said Monday was set to bring heavy snow above 250 metres (820ft) and sleet at lower levels.

He said sleet and snow was likely turn to rain soon after lunchtime, adding: “This will be a wet snow morning event and nothing like the past two or three wintry outbreaks. Easter can be summarised as chilly.”

Paul said the rain will arrive from the south tonight night tuning sleety at times. Saturday will bring more rain with temperatures of 7

˚C (44.6˚F) feeling colder in a brisk north-easterly wind.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire is for a cold, wet day on Saturday with periods of occasional heavy rain likely to fall as snow on high ground. Strong north-east winds will persist, especially near the coast.