Murder mysteries penned by Huddersfield crime-writing duo Bob and Carol Bridgestock are back in print.

A new novel and backlist titles by the couple – who write as RC Bridgestock – will be published by The Dome Press next year.

Revised editions of the early books in the DI Jack Dylan series will be released in 2019 alongside a brand new mystery featuring the detective.

Rebecca Lloyd, published of The Dome Press, said: “We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Bob and Carol and to give this hugely popular series a new lease of life.”

Between them Bob and Carol Bridgestock have almost 50 years’ experience with West Yorkshire Police.

Marsden-born Bob spent 30 years with the force, beginning as a beat constable in 1974. He retired in 2004 with the rank of detective superintendent. Carol spent 17 years on the same force as a support worker.

In his last three years with the force Bob took charge of 26 murders. He also led the inquiry into the arson attack on the Chishti family in Birkby in 2002 which killed eight people including three young children.

In 2008, Bob and Carol turned some of their experiences into a book, Deadly Focus. Last year, they featured in a 10-part TV series, Written in Blood, for CBS Reality, focusing on authors inspired by real-life crimes.

They also lend their services as advisors on many TV and film crime dramas, including the BBC’s Happy Valley.