Morrisons will introduce a 'Quieter Hour' initiative to its stores from Saturday in an attempt to reduce anxiety for autistic shoppers.

Music will be tuned off and lights will be dimmed between 9am and 10am every Saturday at stores in Meltham , Elland and Heckmondwike .

The initiative has been created in cooperation with the National Autistic Society.

As well as making practical changes to the shopping experience of those with autism and their families, Morrsions will raise awareness amongst staff around the issues faced by autistic customers.

What happens during the 'Quieter Hour' Dimmed lights

Music and radio turned off

Avoid making tannoy announcements

Reduce movement

Turn checkout beeps and other electrical noises down

Place poster outside to tell customers it's Quieter Hour

Daniel Cadey, from the National Autistic Society said: “Around 700,000 people are on the autism spectrum in the UK.

"This means they see, hear and feel the world differently to other people, often in a more intense way.

"Morrisons ‘Quieter Hour’ is a step in the right direction for autistic people who find supermarket shopping a real struggle.”

The scheme is being introduced after a trial carried out at three of its stores earlier in the year.

Joe Aveyard, from the Morrisons store on Jubilee Way in Elland, said: “Our initial trials showed there is a need for a quieter shopping experience. We hope that these changes make a real difference for some of our customers at our store.”