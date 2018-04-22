Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly half of people in Huddersfield think we would be better off economically in Europe - and a majority want to stick with the Single

Market.

A new Brexit survey shows 48% of Huddersfield Examiner readers believe Britain will be better off economically inside Europe. As well as this,

53% said Britain should continue to be part of the single European market.

But most would vote the same way again if there was another referendum on the controversial issue.

The figures show a split between those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain in the referendum.

Among Leave voters, 8% still think Britain is better off economically in Europe while nearly a quarter of these voters (22%) think we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Remain voters are, unsurprisingly, are much more likely to think continuing close ties with Europe is a good idea with 81% saying Britain is better off economically inside Europe and 79% saying we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Nearly three-fifths of those surveyed on the site (58%) said they were not happy with the status of Brexit negotiations at the moment with just a fifth (21%) saying they were happy. The rest were not sure.

Regardless of how those surveyed voted in the referendum, they were more likely to be unhappy than happy with the way negotiations are going.

(Image: AP)

Among those who said they voted Leave, 42% are unhappy with the status of negotiations compared to 33% who were happy. More than three-quarters of those who voted Remain (71%) said they were unhappy, compared to 11% who said they were happy.

However, most of those surveyed said they would still stick with how they voted - 84% of Leave voters and 89% of Remain voters.

Leave voters were more likely to say they would not vote in the same way now, with one in 15 Leave voters saying they’d act differently (7%) compared to one in 21 Remain voters (5%).

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by 1,000 people who visited the Huddersfield Examiner website.