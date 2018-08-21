Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother and her daughter were terrified as people tried to break into their Huddersfield home, a court heard.

The pair woke up in the middle of the night by the sound of the door being 'kicked and hammered' and tried to barricade themselves into a bedroom.

Harbans Sandhu, 43, and Francyne Newell, 34, are on trial accused of trying to burgle the house on Wasp Nest Road in Fartown on February 25 this year.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that it was around 3am when the alleged victims were wakened by the loud noises and the woman told her 11-year-old daughter to ring the police.

In a victim personal statement, the mother said: "We put a bed in front of our bedroom door.

"I tried to phone my neighbour but there was no answer.

"We asked the police to come quickly because we were scared."

The court heard police officers arrived on the scene within four to five minutes and chased Sandhu and Newell before arresting them.

The court also heard how three knives, including a kitchen knife, a steel or a knife sharpener and a hammer were found at the scene, as well as Sandhu's black Ford Mondeo.

In interviews, Newell said they were in the area visiting a drug dealer while Sandhu claimed he had been at a friend's house and he ran because he had not taken part in a burglary.

Mr Walters said: "They had set out to steal from a drug dealer and if that was the case that might explain the need to be armed."

He also said that Sandhu was overheard at the scene saying that it was not even the drug dealer's house.

Sandhu, of Wakefield Road, Waterloo, and Newell, of Shepherds Grove, Deighton, deny attempted aggravated burglary and alternative charges of attempted burglary and having bladed articles, namely three knives.

Sandhu was not present in the dock as the trial was opened to the jury, who were told he had to attend the hospital.

The trial, which is expected to last two days, continues.