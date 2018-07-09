Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High street mother and baby store Mothercare has announced it will be closing a further nine stores by the end of 2019.

Huddersfield has a Mothercare store at Great Northern Retail Park but it is not yet known if the company has earmarked the store for closure.

The nearby Bradford store is among the 50 Mothercare shops on the initial closure list which was announced in May.

The closure of 60 Mothercare shops means 900 jobs will be at risk.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Last month Mothercare rehired Mark Newton-Jones as its chief executive while announcing plans to revive the fortunes of the high street stalwart which sells everything from maternity clothes to car baby seats.

Clive Whiley, Mothercare's interim executive chairman, told the Mirror : "The last three months of hard work and progress have put in place the foundations to get Mothercare back to where it should be as a fit-for-purpose business with a stronger and more efficient structure both for our UK business and our international franchisees."

Mothercare's struggle comes just months after Toys R Us' UK collapse at a loss of all 100 stores and 3,000 jobs.

Earlier this year East slipped into administration , while Maplin is currently on the hunt for a buyer.

Restaurant chain Chimichanga, Jamie's Italian and Prezzo have also lined up closures for the coming months.

Meanwhile high street fashion chain New Look revealed a new restructuring plan in March with 60 closures in the pipeline - including a flagship Oxford Street store.

Mothercare's chief executive Mark Newton-Jones said: "After a very challenging period for our business, we have now finalised arrangements to restructure and refinance the group, ensuring that the transformation of the Mothercare brand we started four years ago can now be completed.

"Mothercare is a great British brand with over 50 years of heritage and we now have the financing in place to take it forward for many more years to come.

"We have seen an unprecedented period for UK retail and we have not been alone in facing a number of strong headwinds.

"I’m pleased to say however, that we are now in a position to re-focus on our customers and improve the Mothercare brand both in the UK and across the globe."