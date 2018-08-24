The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorbiker died in a crash with two vehicles in a busy commuter road this morning (Friday).

This evening police have confirmed the 47-year-old man died at the scene of the incident, which occurred at 7.25am on the A62 at the junction of Thornleigh Drive, near the Liversedge pub.

Police said the man was riding a Honda CBR up the hill towards Six Lane Ends when he collided with a Range Rover he was passing.

The bike then collided with a black Peugeot 206 travelling on the opposite carriageway.

The rider died from injuries sustained in the collision with the Peugeot.

The road was closed for around six hours while investigation work was done.

People living nearby said they heard the air ambulance but nobody had heard the crash. One man who lives nearby said his wife found out about it on Facebook.

Neighbour Peter Crowther said: “The first I knew about it was shortly after 7am. I heard cars going round.

“Police said it was a serious road traffic accident and the air ambulance had been.”

A wedding was taking place at Healds Hall Hotel close to the scene. A hotel worker said colleagues had read about the accident on Facebook not long after it happened.

And a man who didn’t want to be named said he and his wife had remarked how quiet the road was at about 7am. He said: “It’s a very busy road.

“My wife and I said, ‘what’s going on, it’s too quiet’.

“I heard the helicopter at about 7.30am so I thought there must be something going on.”

(Image: HDE)

Sgt Ann Drury, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind what has clearly been a very serious incident in which a man has lost his life.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision, or the circumstances just prior to it taking place.

“I would also like to speak with anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 334 of August 24 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk .