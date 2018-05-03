Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Dalton last night.

The 28-year-old Suzuki biker crashed with a Vauxhall Astra at 11.12pm in Long Lane.

The biker was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

The crash happened around 15 yards from the junction with Longfield Avenue.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident or any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the incident happen or what happened before the collision is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2068.

It is the first of two motorbike crashes within the space of a few hours.

A motorbiker in his 40s collided with a pedestrian in his late 20s in Bradford Road at around 7.30am today (Thurs).

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.