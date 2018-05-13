Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital by helicopter after an accident at South Crosland.

Land ambulances and an air ambulance were scrambled just after 12.15pm yesterday (Sun) yesterday to reports that the biker had fallen from his machine.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A spokesman for the YAS said the injured patient had been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The accident happened at a trials event being held by Huddersfield Falcons which runs off-road bike trials.

It is thought the biker has suffered a leg injury.