A motorcyclist was hurt after a crash in Lockwood Scar on Thursday morning.

The crash involving a Yamaha MT-09 motorbike and a yellow Vauxhall Corsa happened at the junction with Whitehead Lane.

Two ambulances and two police cars attended the scene and closed the road for a short time.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene by paramedics. It is believed he suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Corsa was not injured.

Lockwood Scar was closed for around 25 minutes with a HGV container lorry and a local hopper bus among the vehicles stuck in the queuing traffic.

The traffic was further disrupted by roadworks at the foot of Lockwood Scar which is being dug up for gas works until May 17.