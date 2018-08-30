The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers have named a motorcyclist who died in a tragic accident on Leeds Road last week.

Ian Jackson, 47, was fatally injured when he collided with a Range Rover he was passing, before crashing into an oncoming Peugeot, in Liversedge on Friday morning.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services attended the scene and police carried out their investigation into the collision. Debris from Mr Jackson's red and white Honda CBR bike was seen strewn across the road.

It's understood Mr Jackson, who was from Batley , died at the scene.

(Image: Del Delap/Creative Photography)

West Yorkshire Police say they are still investigation the collision and want to speak to anyone who may have captured it on dashcam.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “This was clearly a very sad and serious incident in which a man has lost his life.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in contact with police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles involved driving in the area around the time of the collision or anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 334 of 24 August.