A good Samaritan reported nuisance bikers to police – only to find himself in trouble with the law.

Fitness instructor Daniel Farlow said he had spotted the lads driving recklessly around Dewsbury previously.

So when he saw the opportunity to catch up with them and report their details to police he took it.

The 23-year-old then found himself in court because he drove his Yamaha motorbike at more than double the speed limit.

He pleaded guilty to speeding on the A644 Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury on November 30 last year.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he reached a speed of 64mph in a 30mph area.

Farlow, who works for Kirklees Active Leisure, said he needed transport to travel to sites in Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Deighton.

He explained: “There were a couple of lads on another bike, they were riding recklessly and had no helmets on and I’d reported them previously.

“I saw them that night and went to try and catch up with them. I didn’t know that the dual carriageway was 30mph and not 60mph.

“I was trying to catch up with the lads in question. I then went to the local police station to report the lads, give a description and the area they were in.”

Farlow, of Barley Croft, Dewsbury Moor, said he told the officers that he believed he had gone slightly over the limit when he thought he’d done 64mph in a 60mph.

He then received a fines notice and realised that the speed limit had been much lower.

Magistrates endorsed his licence with six penalty points.

Farlow was fined £270 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.