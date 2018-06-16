Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Halifax.

The incident happened on Friday at the mini roundabout with Furness Drive, Bank Edge Road and Bank Edge Gardens at around 17:55.

The vehicles involved in the collision were a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a motorbike.

The Zafira was travelling from Bank Edge Gardens towards Furness Drive and the motorbike was travelling towards West Bank when a collision occurred as they entered the roundabout.

The 28-year-old driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180290943.