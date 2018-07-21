Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist caught drink-driving had gone out to fetch painkillers for his suffering partner.

Nicholas Woodhead was stopped by police at 2am on July 5 as he rode along Old Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

Checks on the Police National Computer showed that the 25-year-old had an expired MOT.

But when the officers spoke with him they noticed that his breath smelt of alcohol and arrested him after he failed a roadside test.

Further police station tests showed that he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres o breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

During his interview Woodhead, of West Avenue in Holmfirth, also admitted that he held only a provisional licence.

He was not displaying an L-plate at the time and also had no insurance for the motorcycle, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Woodhead pleaded guilty to offences of driving while over the prescribed limit and driving without a valid test certificate or insurance.

He had a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to 2013.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that his client’s partner was in a great deal of pain.

He told magistrates: “He’d had a drink and gone home to find his partner ill.

“He took the decision to drive his motorcycle to the local garage to get some painkillers.

“He shouldn’t have done that and it was a decision that was wrong.

“In these circumstances he was trying to help his partner.”

Magistrates banned Woodhead from driving for 40 months due to his previous similar conviction.

He was fined £140 and will have to pay £30 victim surcharge.