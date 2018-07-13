Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver fell foul of the law because a ban given to him was still in force - 11 years after magistrates imposed it.

Mark Keen was handed the four year disqualification in March 2007 following his conviction for drink driving.

But when police pulled him over on June 14 this year he was still a banned driver because he was yet to take the required extended retest.

Keen, of Sunny Mead in Waterloo, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that shortly before 5pm police had cause to stop a BMW M3 he was driving along Wakefield Road.

Keen initially gave false details to the officers claiming to be his brother but that issue was quickly rectified, he said.

The Police National Computer showed that he was a banned driver and not insured to use the vehicle.

Ian Whitely, mitigating, explained that his client would normally catch a lift to work but had been let down on the day.

He took a risk and borrowed his brother’s car even though he knew he was not insured to use the vehicle.

Mr Whiteley added: “He didn’t think he was disqualified. It was a four year ban 11 years ago and he didn’t have any recollection about the extended test.”

Magistrates banned Keen from driving for a further six months, warning him that he still needs to take the test before he can get his licence back.

They fined him £325 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs plus £33 victim surcharge.