Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists face disruption as miles of safety barriers on Yorkshire’s motorways are set to be replaced over the next 12 months.

Highways England said work would be carried out on more than 30 miles of safety barriers in the Yorkshire and North East region to improve safety for the hundreds of thousands of drivers who use the routes every day.

The work is in addition to 17 miles of essential safety barrier improvements that Highways England carried out last year. That work included safety barrier work on the M62 between junctions 33 and 34. Work on the stretch between junctions 30 and 31 has just been completed.

Work this year will include replacing barriers along stretches of the M621 in Leeds.

To minimise disruption during the necessary lane or carriageway closures, the barrier schemes have been combined with other maintenance work such as drainage, fencing and resurfacing to reduce disruption for drivers.

David Wheatley, head of delivery for Highways England, said: “We are always looking at how we can improve things for our customers in particularly when it comes to safety. That is why over the last 12 months we have installed 11 miles of new concrete barrier and replaced over 5.5 miles of steel safety fence. We plan to install a further 30 miles of safety barriers this coming year.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Work under way includes installing a new concrete barrier on a two-mile stretch of the M621. The speed limit has been reduced to 30mph and narrow lanes installed to allow this work to take place. It is due to be completed in the summer.

An 11-mile stretch of steel barrier on the A64 between York and Tadcaster is being renewed. A 40mph speed restriction is in place. Work is due to be completed in the summer.

Work planned includes replacing the central reservation barrier with concrete on the M621 between junctions 6 at Belle Isle and 7 at Stourton.

The agency said concrete barriers reduced the need for repairs following incidents where vehicles strike the barrier, allowing the road to be reopened more quickly. They also reduced the likelihood of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to the other.

Mr Wheatley said: “For the safety of drivers, barrier work often requires speed limits to be in place 24 hours a day due to the removal of the barrier. However, the work often takes place at night due to the amount of equipment needed on site and to create a safe working environment.

“I understand it is frustrating to drive at reduced limits when no work is taking place, but by carrying out the work in this way it allows us to complete the schemes quickly and safely while minimising the impact on journeys.”