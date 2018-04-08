Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has called for a warning system after a car was flooded up to its windows trying to drive through water at a dip in the road.

Motorists in Mirfield were forced to climb out of the boot of their car after it became stranded in water at a now notorious spot.

Calder View, the route to Hopton Care Cottages and an unfinished housing estate, is close to the River Calder and floods whenever there is heavy rain for a long period.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The road drops down several feet as it passes under railway arches, allowing a large, deep, pool to form.

A number of drivers have become victims of the floodwater over the past few years, most recently on Easter Monday after heavy snow and rain all day long.

Toby Hosker and Hannah Stirk had to be rescued from their Ford Ka after they attempted to drive through several feet of water in the dark.

They said they could not see the depth of the water until it was too late.

With building about to resume on the unfinished estate and homes already being advertised by the new developer, Gleeson Homes, one councillor has called for action so that no more motorists are caught out.

The Sheffield-based housing firm has previously vowed to tackle the flooding issue by installing a pumping system, but it is thought it will be difficult to completely eradicate the issue.

Mirfield Tory Clr Martyn Bolt said following discussions with highways engineers he had been led to believe there was still a risk that the arches would flood.

He said: “From what I understand, Gleeson’s plan won’t cure the flooding under the bridge.

“We need to have something that residents can see so they don’t drive into the flood.

“We need to look at getting a marker to show what the depth of the water is.

“It can be something relatively simple, like a traffic light system that says when it’s red use the other route under the arches.”

Another idea, posted on community Facebook page, Mirfield Matters, was for gates to be put up that are managed by a nearby resident.

An alternative route that does not flood involves turning before the main way into the estate and it is not currently signposted.

Clr Bolt said firefighters had tested it to make sure there was emergency access but said it wasn’t always clear of vehicles.

The Examiner approached Gleeson Homes for comment but nobody responded.

Gleeson’s bid to finish the large site that was abandoned by McInerney Homes in 2011, was welcomed by Mirfield councillors and Kirklees Council when it was approved last year.

When the initial developer McInerney Homes went bust in 2011, just 65 homes of its 205 house scheme had been completed.

It left the unfortunate residents who had moved in, high and dry with unfinished roads, footpaths and landscaping, meaning Kirklees could not adopt the road.

Gleeson already has marketing for the site on its website, advertising two-bed homes for just £106,995.

It is thought to be opening a sales office in the next few days after gaining planning permission for 99 homes last October.

At the Kirklees Council planning meeting that approved the proposal, the firm said it was considering installing a pumping facility and new ‘flap valve’ to prevent river water backing up and flooding under the arches.

The council imposed a condition on the plan that legally requires it to make sure there is an alternate route if the “primary route is flooded”.

Gleeson is supposed to do so before any of its new homes are built.

Part of its legal agreement also requires it to cough up £22,162 towards the cost of a clean up following any flood on its property.