Mountain rescue teams worked through the night in arctic conditions to help motorists stranded on some of Huddersfield’s highest and most remote roads.

Battling sub-zero temperatures and working in challenging conditions they used tractors, diggers and 4x4 vehicles to clear blocked routes and get people moving.

Members of Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team were out from 5pm on Thursday supporting police and the ambulance service on high routes including the A62, the A625 and the A640.

Team Leader Owen Phillips said more than 20 volunteers laboured through the night and into the early hours of Friday as they attempted to clear vehicles from the A62.

“It’s been incredibly busy,” he said.

“It was absolute chaos on the A62. We found backed-up vehicles all the way down the A62, including jack-knifed lorries.

“I can only describe it as arctic up on the tops. Very high winds. At times visibility was next to nothing. As soon as the snow was removed it was blowing back into place again.”

The Holme Valley teams also assisted colleagues from Oldham working in the Ripponden area, at Buckstones where two people were found with suspected hypothermia, and in an isolated community near Pole Moor where a man needed urgent transport to hospital.

“The number of calls that we got is too much to list. We were specially tasked with 13 incidents from Thursday morning to the early hours of Friday morning, then countless other things that we came across and assisted with.

“So it’s been a little bit busy. The conditions have been pretty bad. The main bulk of the problem was after the closure of the A62 because people had been trying to find alternative routes over the tops.

“The difficult thing has been telling people that there was no way that they could get over. All the roads over the tops were blocked. People found that hard to accept.”