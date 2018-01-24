Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From one station cat to the next, Huddersfield certainly has its fair share on social media.

Rail station pest controller Felix may sit on the throne with 125,000 Facebook fans, but there’s a new kitty on the block.

Meet Oscar, Holmfirth nick’s resident mog who is quickly amounting a flurry of followers online.

Oscar took up residence at the police station on Huddersfield Road after he was hit by a car outside. The puss needed to go in a cage after he was operated on following the accident and has since refused to go back in his home, preferring the warmth of the nick instead.

Officers have welcomed the furry new addition with one PCSO setting him up his own Twitter account to keep followers in the loop with his shenanigans.

PCSO Karen Giwisser, based in Holmfirth, said: “I just set it up as a bit of fun and already in a few days he’s got 700 followers.”

Oscar’s account was even shared by West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins.

Karen added: “He was in an accident near to the nick and the owners put him in a cage after his treatment. When he came out he decided he didn’t want to go back in their house, so he’s been turning up here instead to get out of the cold.

“He’s been a really nice addition to the station, particularly as there have been a few serious incidents in the last few weeks so it’s nice to return to the station and have him there.”

The account is run by Karen with the help of fellow PCSO Laurie Hill and shares pictures of Oscar relaxing in the station, on lookout patrol at the door and even cosying up in his Huddersfield Town hat.

Officers have now adopted him as a part-time police station moggy, putting him out his own food bowl and bed to sleep in when life on the beat gets a bit too much.

Karen added: “Oscar comes and goes as he pleases but he really helps boost staff morale during his visits. The owners are fine with it and we’ve told them they know where to find him if he isn’t in their garden.

“We haven’t got him doing any paperwork just yet, but it’s early days.”