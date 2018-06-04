Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has launched a scathing attack on Northern Rail management and says he fears for commuters today (Mon) as they attempt to get to work.

Bosses at train operator Northern Rail said sorry to passengers last week for the “unacceptable” state of its services following a huge timetable shake-up.

But there was no immediate end to the misery as Northern, dubbed by critics ‘Northern Fail’, revealed it would temporarily axe a further 165 trains from today, amounting to 6% of its daily service.

Trains from Huddersfield to Manchester – passing through Slaithwaite, Marsden and Greenfield – will operate changed timetables all this week.

Northern’s managing director David Brown apologised for what he described as “significant disruption” to services following last month’s timetable changes, which have caused widespread difficulties.

Mr Sheerman said: “Northern Rail is in meltdown and I am seriously worried about what fresh problems Monday’s service will bring.

“I am terrified on behalf of my constituents of what will happen on Monday given what has occurred so far.

“What has happened has been a big let down and is totally unacceptable. I have had a lot of people contact me and unfortunately Northern seems to be totally incompetent especially given that the people in charge have known about what was coming for a very long time.

“I have never seen such a crisis. Enabling people to get to work is a key priority of the service and many people have had their journeys disrupted.

“I got lots of bland assurances from its management three weeks ago and then this is what transpires, a complete disaster. The quality of its management is lacking and doesn’t seem able to cope.

“I have called for a statement from the Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, the minister responsible for the state of our railways, on Monday.”

Network Rail and Northern has revealed they will be commissioning an independent report and recommendations into what went wrong.

Customer groups, transport and Northern stakeholders will be invited to contribute to the report.

Since the introduction of the new timetable on Sunday, May 20, many train customers have faced delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

Mr Brown said: “We are doing everything we can to minimise cancellations and delays and keep our customers informed. It has been difficult for many of our customers and I am truly sorry for this.

“There is urgent work to do to fully understand what did and didn’t work on all aspects of planning and delivery of the new timetable.

“We are committed to working with Network Rail and Northern stakeholders to deliver the services our customers expect and deserve.”

For more information on the changed timetables go to www.northernrailway.co.uk/temporary-timetables