Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin is to chair a public meeting in Cleckheaton to address concern following a spate of burglaries in the area.

Ms Brabin said the event, at St John’s Church this Friday (February 16) will look at car crime and burglary rates.

The meeting will also consider what is being targeted by criminals, the number of arrests made by police in relation to specific crimes, ongoing operations, crime prevention, reporting crime and how offenders and suspected offenders are dealt with.

Alongside Ms Brabin speakers will include Inspector Mohammed Rauf from West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police co-ordinator Barbara Petty.

Insp Rauf, who will address the meeting and answer questions, said: “We fully recognise the public’s concerns regarding recent car thefts and burglary in the area and want to reassure our communities that the police are taking positive action to tackle these issues. We are determined to address this.”

Ms Brabin said: “I hope the meeting will give people an insight into what is being done in the fight against crime locally.

“It is vital that we have a good relationship with those who work to protect us and I hope this meeting will help bridge that gap between the public and the police.”

The meeting will run at the church on Church Street from 6pm to 7.30pm.