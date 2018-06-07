Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin is organising a protest against “over-priced, unreliable and over-crowded” trains at Batley Railway Station.

The MP will be joined by angry commuters brandishing placards to send a message to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling that “enough is enough."

The protest follows weeks of disruption to train services after Northern announced the roll out of a new timetable. The debacle was made worse this week when Northern introduced an emergency timetable, which has seen 165 trains removed from the schedule.

Batley Railway Station is operated by Northern but no longer has any Northern services stopping at the station.

MP Tracy Brabin argued people in the north are fed up of being at the bottom of the pile when it comes to transport investment.

She said: “This week in the House of Commons I had the opportunity to press the Secretary for State, or Failing Grayling as he has become known, on when he would take responsibility for the mayhem. True to form he passed the buck.

“Children have been left wondering when their parents will collect them, commuters have had nightmarish journeys to work and some have had to take expensive alternative routes.

The MP for Batley and Spen continued: "This shambles is just the tip of the iceberg and the latest in a long line of Government failures on rail.

“Rail fares are up 32% since 2010, rising three times faster than wages and the franchising system is in utter chaos.

“It’s simply not good enough, and something has to change.

“I welcome anyone who is able to join me at Batley Station on Friday morning at 8am so we can show the Government that we mean business.”

Anyone wishing to join the protest should meet at Batley Railway Station at 8am on Friday June 8.