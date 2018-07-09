Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Public toilets must be more accessible for thousands of people with complex needs, says an MP.

In her first 10 minute rule bill, Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff presented the ‘Toilets (Provision and Accessibility) Bill’ to Parliament calling for better provision of accessible or Changing Places toilets in public buildings.

For most people, access to a public toilet is something we take for granted but for thousands of disabled, older or chronically ill people, being able to get to a good, public toilet is a basic freedom that is often denied.

Many people with severe disabilities, their families and carers report that they’re commonly faced with changing on a dirty toilet floor and choose not to go out as a result.

Changing Places toilets are different from standard disabled toilets as they provide additional features like a hoist and adult sized changing bench to accommodate people with complex needs.

Ms Sherriff’s Bill aims to strengthen regulations to make provision of Changing Places toilets mandatory in large new builds, complexes with public access or sites where visitors can reasonably be expected to spend long periods of time.

The Labour MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton said: “It’s not a glamorous political campaign but people’s access to basic sanitation and hygiene is a right that should not be overlooked in modern Britain.

“Sadly, what ought to be a public convenience is often anything but for over 250,000 people in the UK who need these facilities. I’m supporting a change in the law to require major public buildings to provide Changing Places toilets.

“Going out for the day should not be something that fills you with dread because of a lack of suitable toilets.”

But Ms Sherriff will face an uphill battle getting her bill passed with many hurdles to be overcome first particularly as most bills require firm Government support.