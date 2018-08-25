Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lack of funding for one of West Yorkshire’s most-loved attractions means parents with young children are being left out of pocket.

Eureka! Children’s Museum brings in thousands of youngsters through the doors every year, with parents charged £12.95 for anyone over the age of three.

The fee is currently necessary to keep the museum open in the absence of regular Government funding, despite being classed as a ‘national’ museum.

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has slammed ministers over the lack of cash, saying the high entrance fee is a barrier for low-income parents.

Labour MP Ms Lynch said: “Eureka! is a fantastic attraction, combining a great day out with an educational experience for all the family. But despite being classed as a ‘national’ museum, it receives no day-to-day funding from central Government.”

Ms Lynch added that demands for better funding had fallen on deaf ears.

“Two years ago I asked for the situation to be reviewed to ensure that as many families as possible can enjoy Eureka! without the barrier of an entrance fee.

“Eureka’s CEO and I met with then Culture Minister Matt Hancock who listened and was invited to visit the museum. He agreed to consider our suggestion and respond in writing.

“Despite chasing a response, we never did hear back, yet he did find time to visit Eureka! during last year’s snap general election when Halifax was a key seat for Conservatives. He spoke of how great the museum is but, once again, avoided discussing any funding.

“Following this latest Ministerial visit I am determined that the Government reconsiders the matter so that children of all economic backgrounds can enjoy this wonderful facility.”